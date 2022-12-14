Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh Recall Watching Lions, Hippos In Circus

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared their childhood memories associated with circus on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. If Rohit enjoyed watching lions, Ranveer was scared to see hippopotamus in the circus as a kid.



Rohit revealed: "I have been to many circuses during childhood. There used to be lions which are now banned, lots of jokers and my favourite 'maut ka kuan' used to be there in which there were bike and car stunts as well."



Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their upcoming film 'Cirkus'.



Ranveer also added: "I have seen a hippopotamus in a circus! I am not even kidding, in the Rambo circus and Reclamation circus there used to be hippos. It used to be scary as they are aggressive creatures because if something goes wrong, they can be very dangerous."



Furthermore, the 'Cirkus' filmmaker also talked about his movie and expressed his happiness on looking at Kapil's mother on the show.



Rohit said: "I am sure along with Kapil's mother and her friends, they are surely going to enjoy the film 'Cirkus'. We have tried our best to recreate the 60s era because we as filmmakers usually make films meant for the mass audience or the youngsters but this film is for all, especially for people at our home like our mothers, grandparents, uncles and aunts. We have tried experimenting with this and I have a strong feeling that everybody will love the film."



'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.