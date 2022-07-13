Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
RJ Balaji-Starrer 'Veetla Vishesham' To Have Its OTT Premiere On July 15

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 3:26 pm

Directors R J Balaji and N J Saravanan's 'Veetla Vishesham', which had a good theatrical run, will have its OTT premiere on Zee5 on July 15.

An official adaptation of the successful Hindi flick 'Badhaai Ho', the movie features RJ Balaji in the lead along with Sathyaraj, Urvashi, and Aparna Balamurali.

The movie revolves around the hilarious incidents that take place when a middle-aged couple announces a pregnancy. The announcement leaves their grown-up sons embarrassed. How the family comes to terms with the development is narrated in a humorous manner. The film focuses on emphasizing the beauty of family bonding and relationships.

Zee5 on Tuesday announced the film would have its world premiere on July 15.

Commenting on the release, ZEE5 India Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra says, "Tamil is an important market for us at ZEE5 and our focus has always been on bringing good content to our viewers. We have been consistent in expanding our presence in the Tamil markets and are excited to release yet another movie - 'Veetla Vishesham' on ZEE5.' We are confident that the audience will enjoy it as much as they enjoyed 'Badhaai Ho'. We hope to continue delivering extraordinary entertainment to ZEE5 audience around the world."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Veetla Vishesham RJ Balaji N J Saravanan Badhaai Ho Urvashi Satyaraj
