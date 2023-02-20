Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan Share What Makes 'Dhruv Tara' Intriguing

Home Art & Entertainment

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan Share What Makes 'Dhruv Tara' Intriguing

TV actors Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan shared their perspectives about the new show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' and said that they found the concept very unique and intriguing and that the audience would also connect with the story.

Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan
Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan Times of India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 6:37 pm

TV actors Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan shared their perspectives about the new show 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' and said that they found the concept very unique and intriguing and that the audience would also connect with the story.

Ishaan, who is playing Dhruv in the show commented: "Dhruv is a sincere, down-to-earth guy whom I identify with on a personal level. He never could have imagined falling in love with a princess from a completely different era. I believe the show has an extremely unique plot as although Dhruv and Tara's worlds differ entirely, they end up being attracted to each other."

While talking about the experience of being part of the show and playing the role of a princess Tara, the 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' actress Riya added: "'Dhruv Tara' is a timeless love story that challenges the boundaries of time and showcases how love can conquer all obstacles."

The actress added that though she enjoyed essaying a different kind of character on-screen at the same place she found it challenging also.

"Being a part of this show was an incredible experience, and playing the character of Tara was like embarking on a journey through history. It was a joy to bring to life a character from a different era and to portray the various emotions and challenges that she faces as she navigates through a new world," she added.

'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels in time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the lead roles.

'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' will be airing on Sony SAB.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Riya Sharma Ishaan Dhawan Dhruv Tara Sony SAB Sony Sab TV Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie Indian TV Show Indian TV Serial
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme