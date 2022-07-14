Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Riteish Deshmukh Turns Lawyer For 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

Actor Riteish Deshmukh takes up the role of a lawyer in the upcoming show 'Case Toh Banta Hai'.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to don the lawyer's coat in the comedy reality web show titled 'Case Toh Banta Hai'.

The weekly comedy show, which will drop on OTT, is touted to be India's first court of comedy featuring top Bollywood stars.

The show will also feature digital content creator and social media influencer Kusha Kapila and Bollywood actor Varun Sharma.

Deshmukh is playing 'junta ka lawyer' and leveling the most bizarre and hilarious allegations against some of the biggest personalities of Bollywood, who will be defended by their lawyer Varun.

Talking about his new show, Deshmukh said: "This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can't tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha, and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and 'Case Toh Banta Hai' is a labor of our love. The show has everything you can ask for - laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audiences across India will not stop laughing."

The fate of the guest celebrities will be decided by a judge played by Kapila, whose final word will prevail. Adding a new dimension will be witnesses who will appear in various avatars.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show will debut on Amazon miniTV, on the Amazon shopping app, and on Fire TV on July 29.

[With Inputs from IANS]

