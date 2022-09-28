Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Wedding: Couple To Serve Delhi's Choley Bhature, Wear Top Couturiers Design

From Delhi’s iconic street foods to nature-inspired decor to wedding trousseau by Rahul Mishra, Kresha Bajaj, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, and Shantanu - Nikhil, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal’s much-anticipated wedding celebrations is going to be a perfect amalgamation of old world charm meets modern sensibilities.

After waiting for over 2 years, Richa and Ali are all set to be united as a married couple and the wedding celebration will start tomorrow. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to turn this landmark moment into something extremely memorable and eco-friendly. The teams behind their wedding are all set to welcome the couple to the National Capital with some great preparations

The celebrations are set to take place starting Thursday and Friday in two different venues across Delhi. Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi has a special connection to the city and their wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favorite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things

The pre-wedding functions will have Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in an elegant dapper outfit by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

The event will be an intimate ceremony with only 50-60 guests with performances by close friends. All decor elements are nature inspired because of Richa and Ali’s love for the environment so one would see a lot of natural colours, elements like woods, florals, jute, etc.

One of the venues is Richa’s friend's home sprawling laws where she will have her Mehendi and sangeet. The place has a value of nostalgia as it’s close to where she studied.

As for food, the food has been curated in a fun iconic way as an homage to Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences