Raveena Tandon 'Would Love' To Be Part Of 'Andaz Apna Apna 2'; Wants To Do 'Good Comedy'

On March 14 this year, Aamir Khan hinted at ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’ during an Instagram Live. Talking more about the sequel, Aamir said that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of the 'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel. In an interview, Raveena Tandon expressed her desire to be part of the sequel.
For the unversed, 'Andaz Apna Apna' which released in 1994 was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is one of Bollywood's cult classics and still loved by fans. The comedy flick starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.
In an interview with India Today, Raveena revealed if she would like to be a part of the sequel. She said, “I would love to do it” and added, “A good comedy is something I would love to do.”
In the Instagram live video, Aamir had said that the sequel of 'Andaz Aona Apna' is in the beginning stages and it's too early to get excited about the upcoming film.
Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of 'Patna Shuklla' that released recently on Disney+Hotstar. Raveena nailed her part as a lawyer and she has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the courtroom drama. The film has been backed by Arbaaz Khan.
In the same interview, the actress also said that she is getting choosier with scripts than before. "I definitely am much choosier than what I started off with. But those days were different. Today is different. Today, you can end up doing great quality work rather than quantity. I'm enjoying this phase because I'm getting to do the kind of roles that I wanted to do,'' she said.
She added, “Through these roles, even after enjoying the success of the films or the shows that I'm doing, I'm very happy that even the messages are going across. It's kind of bringing the conversation to the table. And that is something that gives me great satisfaction''.