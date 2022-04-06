Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna Says It’s A Dream Come True Working In Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has replaced actress Parineeti Chopra in the film 'Animal'. She will be playing actor Ranbir Kapoor's wife in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna Credit: Instagram

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 11:40 am

South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who replaced actress Parnineet Chopra in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ‘Animal’ is thrilled to be on board. The actress, who will be sharing the screen with actor Ranbir Kapoor, says that it’s a “dream come true’ to work with such a team. 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mandanna spoke about bagging the role. She said, “I am so thrilled, that the announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it, because not only is the story is so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon." 

In fact, turns out that Mandanna was waiting for the official announcement to be made as she is very excited to come on board with the film. “The announcement happened while I was on sets of Goodbye. The past few days have been truly overwhelming, as I can finally talk about 'Animal' and other upcoming projects."  

‘Animal’ will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Mandanna will be playing Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in the film. “Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that Rashmika fits the bill to the T. They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film,” a source was quoted as saying earlier. 

Besides Animal, Mandanna has some other big releases lined up as well. She will be seen in the film  Mission Manju, which will also feature actor Sidharth Malhotra. Besides this, she is also part of the film ‘Goodbye’, where she is sharing the screen with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

