Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey Opens Up On Playing Negative Lead In 'Midday Meeal'

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey talks about playing a negative lead in the movie 'Midday Meeal' and the actor says he feels satisfied to be part of a movie which deals with social issues rather than just focusing on usual subjects of romance or action.

Ranvir Shorey
Ranvir Shorey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:22 pm

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey talks about playing a negative lead in the movie 'Midday Meeal' and the actor says he feels satisfied to be part of a movie which deals with social issues rather than just focusing on usual subjects of romance or action.

He says: "Working on 'Midday Meeal' has really been one of those projects in my life which have touched my heart. We often make big movies which have lots of action, drama and many more. But we never focus on social issues, which are very important for each one of us to know.

"This movie has undoubtedly taught me the importance of food, and I really hope that the audience will like this movie as it has something that has never seen me in such a character".

Ranvir, who had worked in films such as 'Jism', 'Lakshya', 'Bheja Fry' and also hosted the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and had also been part of out of the box projects like 'Kadakh'.

For him, working with Anil in his recent project is quite a fulfilling experience.

He comments: "Anil is such a hardworking soul, who made sure that what message he wanted to send to the audience should be told over the big screen. He has made sure to bring the best from each actor to spread this strong message massively to the audience. I really loved working with him."

The poster of the film is already out featuring actor-director Anil Singh on it. It is all set to be released on October 14.

Related stories

Ranvir Shorey And Son 'Almost Hounded' By Hotel Guest's In Goa Amidst Rising Covid Scare

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema

Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal Starrer ‘Hasal’ To Go On Floors In December

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranvir Shorey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Jism 2 Lakshya Kadakh Anil Singh Midday Meeal Upcoming Movies India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic