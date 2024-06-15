Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 Kgs For His Next Project? Here's What We Know

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Rani Aur Rocky Kii Prem Kahaani' is all set to begin prepping for his upcoming project. He will be gaining weight for his next. The news was shared by writer Shobhaa De in an Instagram post.
Shobhaa and Ranveer bumped into each other at a cafe in Alibaug, where both relished a meal together. Shobhaa shared a few pictures from their meet.
In one picture, Ranveer is seen posing with Shobhaa and her husband and in another one, the actor is all smiles as he is seen posing with a plate of french fries.
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Shobhaa De captioned, “Unexpected encounter at our favourite cafe in Alibagh. Selfie King @ranveersingh enjoying much needed "me time" before he takes up daddy duties....and starts his next film. Oh....the fries were mine”.
She added, “But he said he is focusing on carbs himself. He needs to be 15kg heavier for his latest project. Charming, natural and unfailingly polite as always. Glad to have him as a neighbour in Alibagh''.
Have a look at the post here.
In another post, Shobhaa shared the same picture of Ranveer holding the plate of fries and wrote, ''Someone is missing the missus. Daddy-in-waiting''. The handsome hunk was in a white tee, black trousers and a pair of cools shades.
Well, Ranveer Singh is yet to announce his next. The update by Shobhaa De has got us excited and we wish Singh makes the official announcement soon. Meanwhile, his film 'Rakshas' with Prasanth Varma has been shelved. It was reported that both parted ways due to creative differences.
Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which also stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The cop drama also features Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. It is slated to release around Diwali, 2024.
Talking about his personal life, Ranveer is all set to become father this year. He and his wife Deepika Padukone will welcome their first child in September. The couple announced the news of the pregnancy in February.