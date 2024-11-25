Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024

Ranbir Kapoor said that the film festival will showcase restored movies of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival at IFFI 2024 Photo: Instagram
Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday announced the Raj Kapoor Film Festival at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He said that the film festival, which will showcase restored movies of his grandfather, will be held across the country to celebrate his 100th birth anniversary on December 14. 

Ranbir who was in conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail at the Kala Academy, said that the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), National Film Archives of India (NFAI), and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and his uncle Kunal Kapoor have started restoring 10 films of Raj Kapoor

Ranbir told the audience present at the event, "We are going to organise the Raj Kapoor Film Festival from December 13-December 15 all over India. We will show the restored version of 10 films of Raj Kapoor's films".

He added, "I hope you guys come as well (to watch the film festival). I remember the first time I met Alia, she asked me 'Who's Kishore Kumar?' It's just a circle of life, people are forgotten. It's important we remember our roots".

List of films to be screened at IFFI 2024 - Instagram
55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranbir also expressed his desire to make a biopic on Raj Kapoor and said that he has discussed it with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He said, "I talk to a lot of people, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, about how to make a biopic on Mr Raj Kapoor. A biopic is not just something that highlights the success in a person's life, you truly have to portray someone's life honestly, the lows, struggles, and relationship dynamics.''

Kapoor also added that it is tough to make a biopic and he doesn't know if his family would agree with most of the things, but he feels it would make a great movie. 

AR Rahman to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar t IFFI, Goa - YouTube
IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

