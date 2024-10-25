55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), that showcases global cinema, will be held from November 20 to 28, 2024, in Panaji, Goa. According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), The Indian Panorama, a flagship section of the prestigious film festival selected 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be screened in the 55th edition of IFFI.
The 25 feature films include 5 films from mainstream cinema. These 25 films have been selected from 384 contemporary Indian feature films.
Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be the opening film of the Indian Panorama 2024 in this category.
20 non-feature films are selected from 262 films which will be screened in the Indian Panorama. The Jury has chosen Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi), for the opening film in the non-feature category. It has been directed by Shri Harsh Sangani.
Here's the list of selected feature films
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi) – Randeep Hooda
Kerebete (Kannada) – Gururaj B
Venkya (Kannada) – Sagar Puranik
Juiphool (Assamese) – Jadumoni Dutta
Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) – Ashwin Kumar
Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil) – Karthik Subbaraj
Aadujeevitham (Viata Caprei, The Goatlife) (Malayalam) – Blessy
Article 370 (Hindi) – Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Gypsy (Marathi) – Shashi Chandrakant Khandare
Srikanth (Hindi) – Tushar Hiranandani
Aamar Boss (Bengali) – Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee
Bramayugam (Malayalam) – Rahul Sadasivan
35 Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu) – Nanda Kishore Emani
Rador Pakhi (Assamese) – Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah
Gharat Ganpati (Marathi) – Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar
Raavsaaheb (Marathi) – Nikhil Mahajan
Level Cross (Malayalam) – Arfaz Ayub
Karken (Galo) – Nending Loder
Bhootpori (Bengali) – Soukarya Ghosal
Onko Ki Kothin (Bengali) – Saurav Palodhi
Mainstream Cinema Section
Karkhanu (Gujarati) – Rushabh Thanki
12th Fail (Hindi) – Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Manjummel Boys (Malayalam) – Chidamabram
Swargarath (Assamese) – Rajesh Bhuyan
Kalki 2898 AD (3D) (Telugu) – Singireddy Nagaaswin
The jury members of feature films was headed by renowned film director, actor, and screenwriter, Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, along with 12 acclaimed members including Manoj Joshi, Susmita Mukherjee, Himansu Sekhar Khatua, and Priya Krishnaswamy, among others.
Here's the list of selected non-feature films
6-A Akash Ganga (Hindi) – Nirmal Chander
Amar Aaj Marega (Hindi) – Rajat Kariya
Amma’s Pride (Tamil) – Shiva Krish
Bahi – Tracing My Ancestors (Hindi) – Rachita Gorowala
Ballad of the Mountain (Hindi) – Tarun Jain
Battoo Ka Bulbula (Haryanvi) – Akshay Bhardwaj
Chanchisoa (Garo) – Elvachisa Ch Sangma, Dipankar Das
Flanders Di Zameen Vich (Punjabi) – Sachin
Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi) – Harsh Sangani
Ghode Ki Sawari (Hindi) – Debjani Mukherjee
Google Matrimony (English) – Abhinav Athrey
Main Nida (Hindi) – Atul Pandey
Mo Bou, Mo Gaan (Oriya) – Subash Sahoo
Monihara (Bengali) – Subhadeep Biswas
P for Paparazzi (Hindi) – Divya Kharnare
Pillars of Progress: The Epic Story of Delhi Metro (English) – Satish Pande
Praan Pratishtha (Marathi) – Pankaj Sonawane
Roti Koon Banasi? (Rajasthani) – Chandan Singh
Saavat (Konkani) – Shivam Harmalkar, Santosh Shetkar
Sivantha Mann (Tamil) – Infant
The non-feature film jury was headed by Shri. Subbiah Nallamuthu, acclaimed Documentary and Wildlife Film Director and V. Shantram Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, and other six members.