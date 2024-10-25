Art & Entertainment

55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama

25 feature films and 20 non-feature films will be screened in Indian Panorama at 55th IFFI, which is scheduled from 20th to 28th November 2024, in Panaji, Goa.

List of films to be screened at IFFI 2024
List of films to be screened at IFFI 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), that showcases global cinema, will be held from November 20 to 28, 2024, in Panaji, Goa. According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), The Indian Panorama, a flagship section of the prestigious film festival selected 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be screened in the 55th edition of IFFI. 

The 25 feature films include 5 films from mainstream cinema. These 25 films have been selected from 384 contemporary Indian feature films.

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be the opening film of the Indian Panorama 2024 in this category.

20 non-feature films are selected from 262 films which will be screened in the Indian Panorama. The Jury has chosen Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi), for the opening film in the non-feature category. It has been directed by Shri Harsh Sangani.

Here's the list of selected feature films

  • Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi) – Randeep Hooda

  • Kerebete (Kannada) – Gururaj B

  • Venkya (Kannada) – Sagar Puranik

  • Juiphool (Assamese) – Jadumoni Dutta

  • Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) – Ashwin Kumar

  • Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil) – Karthik Subbaraj

  • Aadujeevitham (Viata Caprei, The Goatlife) (Malayalam) – Blessy

  • Article 370 (Hindi) – Aditya Suhas Jambhale

  • Gypsy (Marathi) – Shashi Chandrakant Khandare

  • Srikanth (Hindi) – Tushar Hiranandani

  • Aamar Boss (Bengali) – Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee

  • Bramayugam (Malayalam) – Rahul Sadasivan

  • 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu) – Nanda Kishore Emani

  • Rador Pakhi (Assamese) – Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah

  • Gharat Ganpati (Marathi) – Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar

  • Raavsaaheb (Marathi) – Nikhil Mahajan

  • Level Cross (Malayalam) – Arfaz Ayub

  • Karken (Galo) – Nending Loder

  • Bhootpori (Bengali) – Soukarya Ghosal

  • Onko Ki Kothin (Bengali) – Saurav Palodhi

    Mainstream Cinema Section

  • Karkhanu (Gujarati) – Rushabh Thanki

  • 12th Fail (Hindi) – Vidhu Vinod Chopra

  • Manjummel Boys (Malayalam) – Chidamabram

  • Swargarath (Assamese) – Rajesh Bhuyan

  • Kalki 2898 AD (3D) (Telugu) – Singireddy Nagaaswin

The jury members of feature films was headed by renowned film director, actor, and screenwriter, Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, along with 12 acclaimed members including Manoj Joshi, Susmita Mukherjee, Himansu Sekhar Khatua, and Priya Krishnaswamy, among others.

Here's the list of selected non-feature films

  • 6-A Akash Ganga (Hindi) – Nirmal Chander

  • Amar Aaj Marega (Hindi) – Rajat Kariya

  • Amma’s Pride (Tamil) – Shiva Krish

  • Bahi – Tracing My Ancestors (Hindi) – Rachita Gorowala

  • Ballad of the Mountain (Hindi) – Tarun Jain

  • Battoo Ka Bulbula (Haryanvi) – Akshay Bhardwaj

  • Chanchisoa (Garo) – Elvachisa Ch Sangma, Dipankar Das

  • Flanders Di Zameen Vich (Punjabi) – Sachin

  • Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi) – Harsh Sangani

  • Ghode Ki Sawari (Hindi) – Debjani Mukherjee

  • Google Matrimony (English) – Abhinav Athrey

  • Main Nida (Hindi) – Atul Pandey

  • Mo Bou, Mo Gaan (Oriya) – Subash Sahoo

  • Monihara (Bengali) – Subhadeep Biswas

  • P for Paparazzi (Hindi) – Divya Kharnare

  • Pillars of Progress: The Epic Story of Delhi Metro (English) – Satish Pande

  • Praan Pratishtha (Marathi) – Pankaj Sonawane

  • Roti Koon Banasi? (Rajasthani) – Chandan Singh

  • Saavat (Konkani) – Shivam Harmalkar, Santosh Shetkar

  • Sivantha Mann (Tamil) – Infant

The non-feature film jury was headed by Shri. Subbiah Nallamuthu, acclaimed Documentary and Wildlife Film Director and V. Shantram Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, and other six members.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Mitchell Santner's 7/53 Rocks Hosts In Pune| IND - 156; NZ - 259
  2. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2: Indian Batting Collapse In First Session, Trail By 152 Runs At Lunch
  3. IND Vs AUS Tests: Hazlewood, Rogers Argue Over Teenager Sam Konstas' Possible Selection
  4. Western Australia Vs Tasmania, One-Day Cup: WA Bowled Out For Second-Lowest Score In Tournament History
  5. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Joins The Likes Of Sobers, ABD, Cook In This Sublime List
Football News
  1. Europa League: Spurs Win 1-0 Thanks To Richarlison Penalty - In Pics
  2. Europa League: Red Devils Draw Away To Fenerbahce - In Pics
  3. James Maddison Hails Mikey Moore's 'Fearless' Play, Compares Him To Neymar
  4. Fenerbahce Vs Man United: Mourinho Takes A Jab At Referee Turpin After Controversial Red Card
  5. Lecce Vs Napoli: Boss Antonio Conte Braced For Emotional Reunion
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  2. Maha Elections: Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew To Take On Uncle Ajit; Baba Siddique's Son Joins NCP
  3. Disengagement Of Indian, Chinese Troops From Demchok & Depsang Begins Days After LAC Patrolling Deal
  4. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  5. My Friend, Ratan Sir
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  2. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  3. Canada To Reduce New Immigrants In Next 2 Years After Trudeau's Plan Fails
  4. Turkiye Strikes Kurdish Militant Targets In Syria, Iraq For Second Day
  5. Hurricane Kristy Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm In Pacific Ocean
Latest Stories
  1. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  2. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  3. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  4. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  5. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  6. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  7. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs