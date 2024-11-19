IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar

The Chief Minister told reporters, "AR Rahman will pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar as part of the 'Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk'' and added, ''More than 270 films will be showcased during the festival at six venues in Panaji, Porvorim and Ponda. There will be more than 180 international films from 81 countries. The festival will see 15 world premieres, 40 Asian premieres and 106 Indian premieres''.