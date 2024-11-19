IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held from November 20 to 28, 2024, in Panaji, Goa. One of the major events of the prestigious film festival will be music composer AR Rahman paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar as part of a memorial talk on the late singer.
On Monday, November 18, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said IFFI will be inaugurated by Union Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw along with L Murugan.
The Chief Minister told reporters, "AR Rahman will pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar as part of the 'Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk'' and added, ''More than 270 films will be showcased during the festival at six venues in Panaji, Porvorim and Ponda. There will be more than 180 international films from 81 countries. The festival will see 15 world premieres, 40 Asian premieres and 106 Indian premieres''.
Sawant further said, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be opening film in the Feature film category. The masterclasses will be held from November 21-27, 2024, with four sessions in a day at Kala Academy. Saavat, a Konkani film directed by Shivam Harmalkar and Santosh Shetkar, is the only Goan film selected in the non-feature film category of the Indian Panorama.''
At a press conference, the organisers of the festival said the names of film personalities attending IFFI would be announced on Tuesday, November 19. The organisers said that 40-50 celebrities would grace the inaugural event of the 55th IFFI at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim, Panaji.
They also announced that renowned Australian filmmaker Philip Noyce will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Noyce has directed 19 feature films of diverse genres, from action to period dramas.
Taking to their Instagram handle, IFFI organisers also announced the list of shortlisted web series competing for the Best Web Series OTT Award at IFFI this year.