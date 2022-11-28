Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Ram Charan 'RRR' To Star In Buch Babu Sana's Pan-India Project

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ZEE5

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 12:56 pm

Tollywood star Ram Charan, who became a household name across India with the S.S. Rajamouli's multi-starrer 'RRR', will be back with yet another pan-India project.

The as-yet-untitled movie announced on Monday is to be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster 'Uppena'.

The young director has readied a powerful script, which has universal appeal to make it a pan-India entertainer, according to unit sources.

Presented by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, film will be mounted on a huge scale with a big budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, which is 'Pushpa' director Sukumar's company.

This upcoming movie will be Ram Charan's 16th project since he made his debut with Puri Jagannadh's 'Chiruta' in 2007. He is now busy with his 15th movie being directed by Shankar. Ram Charan is Tollywood Mega Star Chiranjeevi's son.

The makers of the upcoming movie are still in the process of finalising the names of the other cast and crew.

