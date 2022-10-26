Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh: I’m Hungry For Work, I’m A Workaholic

Rakul Preet Singh has already had 5 releases this year, and she is all set and roaring for more and more to come her way.

Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 7:21 pm

From “Runway 34” to “Thank God”, Rakul Preet Singh featured in five different movies in 2022 and the actor says she has already started thinking about her future projects.

The 32-year-old actor, who also starred in “Attack: Part 1”, “Cuttputlli” and “Doctor G” this year, said she wants to explore all kinds of genres in her career.

“There are so many roles that you can play. It is one profession where you can’t set a benchmark for yourself, the limit is endless. I want to grow to be limitless.

“I am hungry for work, I am a workaholic. Five films released this year and I am thinking about what I am going to do next. I am always in the 'what’s next?' mode,” Rakul told PTI in an interview.

Next year, she will star in “Chhatriwali”, “Indian 2” and also share screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in a romantic-comedy, to be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Her choices as an actor have always been influenced by her gut feeling, she added.

“I want to do a film like ‘Runway 34’, a ‘Chattriwali’ and a ‘Thank God’. Our profession is beautiful. We can do different kinds of films. I can be versatile. I want to keep getting those opportunities.”

As someone who duly reads reviews of critics and fans, Rakul said she takes it all into consideration while signing her next film.

Related stories

Rakul Preet Singh: I’ve Never Held Such A Newborn Baby

Rakul Preet Singh Talks About Transition Struggle From South To Hindi Films

Rakul Preet Singh: The Conversation Around The Use Of Condoms Must Destigmatise

The endeavour is to work according to the taste of the audience, she added.

“I read critics (reviews) and what fans have to say. If it is good feedback, you feel appreciated and if it is critical feedback. then you want to improve. It all also depends on what comes to you and you choose from what you get.”

Her latest release “Thank God” reunites the actor with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn for the third time. While she previously worked with Malhotra in “Aiyaary” (2018) and “Marjaavaan” (2019), she co-starred with Devgn in “De De Pyaar De” and “Runway 34”.

The Delhi-born actor plays Ruhi Kapoor, a cop, whom she described as a righteous, mature, and empathetic woman.

Rakul said the film, directed by Indra Kumar, is about introspection.

“I am a spiritual person and I believe in karma a lot. I try to be a good person. After working on this film, I will be more conscious about it.

“We all talk about God and religious practices in a country like India. God wants humanity, which is treating people around you right. This film reaffirms all of those things,” she added.

“Thank God” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. It is co-produced by Yash Shah.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Indian Actor Film Actor Bollywood Actor Film Film Director Filmmaker Films Film Industry Rakul Preet Singh Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back