Raashii Khanna Is 'Happy' With Reactions To Her 'Yodha' Role Despite The Film's Underperformance At The Box Office

The buzz around ‘Yodha’ was sky-high prior to its release. But following its theatrical release, it failed to meet expectations, which eventually led to disappointing ticket sales and an overall lacklustre performance in terms of box office revenue. Raashii Khanna, who starred in the film opposite Sidharth Malhotra, has now responded to the underwhelming performance of the film at the box office.
During a conversation with India Today, the actress, while acknowledging the disappointment surrounding the film’s reception, remained optimistic about the creative journey and the valuable experience she gained through the project.
The actress stated that there are going to be people who love it and hate it, but the real challenge is to “bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT. So that is a challenge that even people face. I also sometimes do it, but that’s also because I am always occupied. But I know people, in general, are very occupied today, so bringing them to theatres is a problem.”
She further added, “I don’t think ‘Yodha’ is a bad film at all, so that’s fine. I think every film has its destiny, and you just learn from it and then move on to your next. That’s all we can do.”
Irrespective of the film not commercially doing well, Khanna is extremely happy with the responses she’s getting for her performance for which she worked really hard for. “I’m really happy that people are really loving me, coming back into Hindi films, and seeing me on the big screen. I was also very, very happy to see myself on the big screen in Hindi. This is amazing. It was a very nice moment and a very nice feeling that I had,” she said.
As for ‘Yodha,’ it was helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action thriller film released in theatres on March 15, and post the completion of its theatrical run, it will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video.