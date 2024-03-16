‘Yodha’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Makes Less Than Rs 5 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Yodha’ released in theatres on March 15, and the film kicked off with a slow start. It also did not receive much positive reviews. The Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre directorial managed to collect Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Coming to its total occupancy, ‘Yodha’ witnessed it to be 13.86 percent on Friday. In Mumbai, with 589 shows, the occupancy remained 15.5 percent. In Delhi-NCR, with 693 shows, the occupancy stood at 14.25 percent.
Sidharth Malhotra’s film released in the theatres alongside ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, but ‘Yodha’ outperformed and the latter managed to make only Rs 50 lakh. Despite that, ‘Yodha’ has been facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shaitaan’, which has been raking in moolah and has crossed Rs 100 crore mark globally
Sidharth Malhotra hasn’t had a theatrical hit since 2016’s ‘Kapoor & Sons’. The film, which made Rs 73.29 crore at the box office, also starred Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak and Rajat Kapoor. His last acclaimed film remains ‘Shershaah’, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Sidharth was praised for the patriotic film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, but he could not experience a box office hit since it was released during the lockdown period.
In cinema halls, Sidharth was last seen in 2022’s ‘Thank God’, and it made only Rs 34.89 crore, as per box office reports. His 2019 film ‘Marjaavaan’ made Rs 47.78 crore during its run. His other films ‘Jabariya Jodi’ and ‘Aiyaary’ also performed decently.
Sidharth made his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’, earlier this year, and he got praise from the audience and critics alike.