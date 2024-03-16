‘Yodha’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Makes Less Than Rs 5 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra hasn’t had a theatrical hit since 2016’s ‘Kapoor & Sons’. The film, which made Rs 73.29 crore at the box office, also starred Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak and Rajat Kapoor. His last acclaimed film remains ‘Shershaah’, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Sidharth was praised for the patriotic film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, but he could not experience a box office hit since it was released during the lockdown period.