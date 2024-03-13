'Bastar' Vs 'Yodha' Box Office: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening? Trade Experts Speak

This Friday, on March 15, two Hindi movies are clashing at the box office. Adah Sharma's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' will lock horns. After their successful first collaboration, 'The Kerala Story', Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen have joined hands for 'Bastar'. This time they promise to show the reality of Naxalites in the Bastar region. The trailer shows Naxalites attacking CRPF jawans and political figures, innocent being hanged, children being burnt and other atrocities. While 'Yodha' is an action thriller. It is about an aeroplane hijack where a soldier helps the passenger come out of the difficult situation and fight against the terrorist. Both movies are of different genres and have its own audiences. Which one will perform better on Day 1 at the box office? Here's what the trade experts have to say.