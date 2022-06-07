Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Queen To Drop Unreleased Freddie Mercury Song In September

The popular musical band Queen is all set to release a new song sung by the late lead vocalist Freddie Mercury.

Queen To Drop Unreleased Freddie Mercury Song In September
Freddie Mercury Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:30 pm

An unreleased song by music icon Freddie Mercury, recorded for his band Queen's 13th studio album 'The Miracle', will come out in September this year.

Founding members of Queen -- Brian May and Roger Taylor -- shared the details about the song in an interview with BBC Radio 2.

"We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about. It’s wonderful, actually. It was a real discovery. It’s from The Miracle sessions, and I think it’s going to be out in September," Taylor said.

May added that the song was “kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can’t really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘okay, we can do this and this.’ It’s like kind of stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful and touching piece."

Related stories

Queen Platinum Jubilee: Hologram Of Queen In 260-Years-Old Golden Chariot Travels Through London

Platinum Celebrations For Queen Elizabeth’s 70 Years In Service Commence In UK

Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Jewellery Will Be On Display For The Public 

‘The Miracle’ was released in 1989 and during a radio interview with DJ Mike Read, Mercury stated that they had recorded 30 songs while working on the album.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Singer Rock Band American Rock Singer Rock Songs Rock Festivals Music Music Concert Music Bands Hollywood Freddie Mercury Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son