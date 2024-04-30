Art & Entertainment

'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' Actress Trupti Mishra Reveals She Believes In Reincarnation

Actress Trupti Mishra, who portrays the character of Poornima in the show 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak', has shed light on the profound meaning behind the title, expressing her belief in the concept of reincarnation.

IANS
Trupti Mishra Photo: IANS
Trupti says that both the story and the title carry deep meaning, adding that the show is very different from everything else which is being shown today.

"The title of our show has a deep meaning, it says together forever and ever. To be very honest, it is a unique story, and I believe in reincarnation. It is very exciting for me, I feel positive, and I agree at this point. There's a difference in working on something you believe in than something you don't," she said.

Reflecting on portraying two characters, Trupti said: "The most interesting part for me was that I am playing two opposite characters -- Poornima -- very stern and very quiet yet very strong, very independent, fearless, and powerful. I loved the attitude and aura of Poornima."

She further shared that the show is different from other shows as those reincarnation stories are done on revenge and hatred, but this is a love story.

The show features Karamm Rajpal in the lead role.

'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' airs on Colors.

