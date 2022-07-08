Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Daughter Malti

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent a day out with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as the actress and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas are on a trip to Lake Tahoe in the US.



She shared a picture of herself holding her daughter during a hike with her best friend. In the photograph, Priyanka has covered Malti's face with a heart emoji.



She wrote alongside the picture: "22 years and counting... and now with our babies... love you @tam2cul." She added the hashtags 'best friend', 'Godson', and 'friends like family' to her post.



On January 22, Priyanka had announced that she and Nick are now parents.



"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.



On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the web series 'Citadel'.

[With Inputs From IANS]