With several hits in multiple languages under her name, Priyamani is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Apart from delivering box office record-breaking films in the South, the actor has also worked in films like ‘Article 370’ and ‘Jawan’ which has made her a pan-Indian name. Recently, the actor spoke about how she feels when people call her a ‘South Indian’ actor. She broke her silence on being boxed into one category when she has done numerous films.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyamani talked about being labeled as a ‘South Indian’ actor in the industry. She talked about how she was referred to as a South Indian actor when she started working in Hindi films. She talked about how filmmakers approach her when they have a South Indian character in their films.
She said, “Sometimes they say ‘Oh, because it’s a South Indian character we want to cast you.’ I hope it changes soon. See even though we are from South India, I think we can speak the language quite fluently, we are as good-looking as anybody, everybody else are. No matter our skin type might not be as fair and sparkling white as the ladies here are, but I don’t think that should matter.”
The actor added, “Rightly I say, girls from the South or men from the South, everybody from the South know the language and they can speak it quite fluently. Yes, maybe grammar can go a little here and there, but I don’t think that should matter as long as the point is the emotions are being portrayed. I think the point of North and South should change, and we are always Indian actors and that’s how we should be.”
Priyamani was last seen in ‘Article 370’ where she played the role of Rajeshwari Swaminathan. She will be next seen in ‘Maidaan’ where she will share the screen with Ajay Devgn.