Earlier in February this year, former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Priya Malik took to her Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. She shared a series of adorable pictures from her maternity photoshoot where she proudly flaunted her baby bump with her husband Karan Bakshi and their pet cat. The couple has now welcomed a baby boy. Malik took to her social media to share this good news with her fans.
Taking to her Instagram, Priya Malik shared an adorable video to announce that she has given birth to a baby boy. She shared an adorable illustrated video that showed illustrations of her posing with her husband, her cat, and her baby. She also revealed that the couple has decided to name their baby, Zorawar. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Welcoming our world into this world, Baby Zorawar!”
Take a look at the video here.
The video has fetched over 25K likes. Fans are in awe of the announcement video. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Best birth announcement I've ever seen.” A second fan wrote, “Congratulations dearest Priya. Zorawar is a beautiful name.” A third fan wrote, “Congratulations proud parents…Love the name you have chosen for your bundle of joy! Bless.” Celebrities like Nakuul Mehta and Kishwer Merchant also poured in their love in the comments.
In a conversation with The Times of India, Malik opened up about her feelings after welcoming her baby. She said, “It's like having your heart reside in another person's body, and that too forever. We're overjoyed to have our Sahibzada in our lives. That's what we're calling him at home right now! I'm doing well and settling into my new role as a mom.”