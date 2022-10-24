Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Priya Malik On Her Wedding To Karan Bakshi: Getting Married In A Religious Place Makes You Feel Strongly About The Significance Of Marriage

Actress Priya Malik speaks up about her recent wedding to her long time boyfriend Karan Bakshi. Here’s what she has to say about getting married.

Priya Malik With Karan Bakshi
Priya Malik With Karan Bakshi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 2:06 pm

Priya Malik recently got married to her Delhi-based beau Karan Bakshi, a tech-based entrepreneur. He is also a content head of an international crypto exchange and is into corporate content and post-production. Priya Malik talks about her new beginning.

“It’s a really good feeling. I am feeling settled and extremely content. We always felt that we were married and since we were living together that definitely made the difference. Getting married in a religious place makes you feel very strongly about the religious significance that marriage holds in our culture and society. It’s a great feeling that it’s finally in public and is accepted not just by ourselves and society but also by God,” she smiles.

As of now, the couple has no honeymoon plans until next year. “We are both very busy with our individual work schedules. I start shooting after two days and Karan also has a lot of work lined up. We will most likely visit the Golden Temple in January,” she says.

Priya Malik plans to shuttle between Delhi and Mumbai for work. “Our main base is going to be Mumbai for now and maybe in future, we will look at moving to Delhi and shuttling between both the cities,” she shares.

Priya Malik Karan Bakshi

