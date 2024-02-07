Speaking to Times of India, Priya Malik opened up about her previous miscarriage. She revealed that she conceived naturally after a difficult period. She also talked about how she felt at this moment. She said, “We were mentally very ready. It just feels very organic. I am not worried about the gender or anything at all. I am trying not to shop too much. We got the cradle and the cot. I will be a very overprotective and clingy mom. When I love I love completely. I immerse myself. But I will always be supportive.”