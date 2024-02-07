Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Priya Malik has good news to share with her fans. The actor and author is currently expecting her first child. She took to her social media to share the news and also shared a series of adorable pictures from her maternity photoshoot.
Taking to her Instagram, Priya Malik shared a series of pictures where she is flaunting her pregnancy bump. The pictures show Priya with her husband, entrepreneur Karan Bakshi, and their pet ginger cat. Priya looks beautiful in a white linen gown. Karan is seen in a brown shirt, and he is seated behind Priya. He has placed his hand on her bump. Their cat is seated on a chair, and it looks at them. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Mother is mothering.”
Take a look at the pictures from Priya Malik’s pregnancy shoot.
Priya Malik’s post has fetched over 57K likes in three hours. Celebrities like Kamya Panjabi, Meghna Pant, Nicole Concessao, and many others have left congratulatory messages for her in the comments. Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Wow wow wow bahot bahot bahot Mubarak.” Yuvika Chaudhary also congratulated her in the comments.
Speaking to Times of India, Priya Malik opened up about her previous miscarriage. She revealed that she conceived naturally after a difficult period. She also talked about how she felt at this moment. She said, “We were mentally very ready. It just feels very organic. I am not worried about the gender or anything at all. I am trying not to shop too much. We got the cradle and the cot. I will be a very overprotective and clingy mom. When I love I love completely. I immerse myself. But I will always be supportive.”