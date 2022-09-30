Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Prime Video To Globally Stream Exclusive Recording Of 'The Sound of 007' As James Bond Franchise Turns 60

The Sound of 007 was directed by BIFA- and BAFTA-nominee Mat Whitecross (The Kings, Oasis: Supersonic, The Road to Guantánamo) for Prime Video and MGM

The Sound of 007
The Sound of 007 Prime Video

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 10:22 am

As part of the 60th-anniversary celebration of the James Bond franchise, Prime Video unveiled the official posters and trailers of 'The Sound of 007', a Mat Whitecross-helmed feature documentary about the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music that will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide from October 25.

Prime members can also stream all 25 of the Bond franchise films on the service.

Additionally, following the live October 4 EON Productions and David Arnold-created charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall, Prime Video will globally stream an exclusive recording of the show—'The Sound of 007' live  from the Royal Albert Hall. At the event, guest vocalists and a host of stars will perform iconic Bond themes. 

The Sound of 007 was directed by BIFA- and BAFTA-nominee Mat Whitecross (The Kings, Oasis: Supersonic, The Road to Guantánamo) for Prime Video and MGM. The feature documentary pulls back the curtain on the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music, taking viewers on a journey from Sean Connery’s Dr. No through to Daniel Craig’s final outing in No Time To Die.

Produced by John Battsek at Ventureland, MGM, and EON Productions, the film charts the incredible history of the music, enthralling true tales behind the tunes and famous faces who have recorded some of the most beloved soundtracks in cinema.  

The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall is an exclusive recording of the official charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall on October 4. Guest vocalists will join a lineup curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold.

The concert marks 60 years since the world premiere of Dr. No, the first 007 film, on October 5, 1962. Honoring the franchise’s long tradition of supporting charitable causes, the proceeds of The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall will benefit two music charities: Nordoff Robbins and The BRIT Trust. Following the concert, a custom Duesenberg guitar signed by Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, David Arnold, and the artists will be auctioned online at Christie’s to raise additional funds for the music charities.
 

Related stories

How Sebastian Coe Sold Queen's James Bond Act To Princess Anne

Idris Elba Finally Opens Up On Playing James Bond: I'm Not That Guy

Tags

Art & Entertainment James Bond Movies James Bond Franchise Amazon Prime Video Hollywood Bollywood Actor Film Industry Movies Daniel Craig New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely