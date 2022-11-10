Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Prashant Mistry Recalls Training John Abraham In 'Dostana'

As 'Dostana' is about to complete 14 years, celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Mistry recalls working with John and how he was particular about his diet and daily exercises.

John Abraham
John Abraham YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:15 pm

As John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra-starrer movie 'Dostana' is about to complete 14 years, celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Mistry recalls working with John and how he was particular about his diet and daily exercises. 

He says: "I loved his passion and enjoyed working with John as he would work out religiously and was very punctual. I trained him for six months to reach the desired results for the screen."

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions, 'Dostana', is a 2008 romantic comedy featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. It is the story of two friends portrayed by John and Abhishek, who pretend to be gay in the movie to share a flat with the on-screen character Priyanka Chopra. The movie was released on November 14, 2008.

Prashant is known for training Mandira Bedi, Sarah Jane Dias, and Aditya Pancholi's daughter Sana Pancholi. He appreciates him for his passion and the way he puts in all the effort to get six-pack abs and a toned body in six months.

He shares, "During the 'Dostana' training days, I saw John's passion for everything that he does. He is the right idol for the youth and has kept going strong with his work. John worked very hard and I saw his hard work when we reached our goal."

Tags

Art & Entertainment John Abraham Actor John Abraham Dostana 14 Years Of Dostana Prashant Mistry Fitness Health Nutrition John Abraham Fitness Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights