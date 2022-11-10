Prashant Mistry Recalls Training John Abraham In 'Dostana'

As John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra-starrer movie 'Dostana' is about to complete 14 years, celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Mistry recalls working with John and how he was particular about his diet and daily exercises.

He says: "I loved his passion and enjoyed working with John as he would work out religiously and was very punctual. I trained him for six months to reach the desired results for the screen."

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions, 'Dostana', is a 2008 romantic comedy featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. It is the story of two friends portrayed by John and Abhishek, who pretend to be gay in the movie to share a flat with the on-screen character Priyanka Chopra. The movie was released on November 14, 2008.

Prashant is known for training Mandira Bedi, Sarah Jane Dias, and Aditya Pancholi's daughter Sana Pancholi. He appreciates him for his passion and the way he puts in all the effort to get six-pack abs and a toned body in six months.

He shares, "During the 'Dostana' training days, I saw John's passion for everything that he does. He is the right idol for the youth and has kept going strong with his work. John worked very hard and I saw his hard work when we reached our goal."