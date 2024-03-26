Popular Actor Lee Sang-yeob Shares Dreamy Wedding Pictures With Non-Celebrity Wife

Popular Korean star Lee Sang-yeob recently made headlines as got married to his non-celebrity girlfriend. The enchanting wedding ceremony took place on March 24, attended only by the couple’s families and close friends.
The very next day, the actor took to his Instagram handle to give his fans a glimpse into the wedding festivities. While respecting and keeping the identity of his non-celebrity wife hidden, he dropped four gorgeous photos, which did not reveal her face; only her beautiful wedding outfits. Many fans and fellow celebrities took to the comments section to shower love and well-wishes upon the two.
Accompanying the enchanting wedding pictures, he penned a heartfelt caption dedicated to his beloved wife. He wrote, “I met a great person to spend each moment and the rest of my life with. All the time I have left, I will love and be happy without any regrets.”
Continuing the caption, the ‘Once Again’ actor extended his thanks to all those who attended. He further wrote, “To everyone who blessed me on my first day of married life, I want to share a greeting that I am sincerely grateful. Thank you very much to all my fans, friends, and family for always supporting me. I will repay you as a person who has grown even more and as an actor. Thank you.”
Check out the gorgeous pics right here:
Chef Lee Yeon-beok attended the wedding and shared a picture of the groom and the bride, revealing her identity. He also posted with a selfie with the actor.
A video of the newlyweds has also been doing rounds on the internet. Check it out:
As for the wedding, it took place on March 24 at a hotel in Jamsil, Seoul. Renowned MC Yoo Jae-suk, who co-starred with the groom on ‘Sixth Sense,’ hosted the private ceremony. Captivating performances from Korean folk duo MeloMance and violinist Deniko further added beauty to the celebrations.
Many congratulations to the newlyweds!