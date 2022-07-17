Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Popstar Ashanti Reveals Why Her Name Often Causes Confusion

Popstar Ashanti reveals the meaning behind her unique name.

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 11:22 am

Grammy Award-winning pop star Ashanti, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, said that her unique name had caused confusion to other children growing up but revealed that it means "woman of strength" and originates from a tribe in the West African country of Ghana.

She said, "Growing up having a very unique name, there were moments. I remember there was circle time, and the teacher would call out names."

Ashanti added, "The kids would go, 'Why doesn't her name sound like this or that?' My name originates in Ghana."

"When you travel outside the country, sometimes the women are considered low on the totem pole. But there's a tribe of people called the Ashanti and in this specific tribe, the women run things. It means woman of strength, and I thought this is perfect for me."

The 'Rock Wit U' hitmaker, who is currently single but previously had a ten-year relationship with fellow musician Nelly, has penned her first children's book titled 'My Name Is a Story' and was inspired by her own life to write a book about "embracing" unusual first names, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told E News! "I want this to resonate with kids who don't necessarily have a unique name so they know not to make fun of a person that has a unique name and to know it's okay if that name doesn't sound familiar to you. Don't make fun of it; embrace it. Stop to think about how someone else may feel. There's a story behind that. That's why that name is different."

[With Inputs from IANS]

