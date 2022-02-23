Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Police Complaint Against Mahesh Manjrekar For Inappropriate Depiction Of Children In His Film

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha' has been amidst a number of police cases since it's release.

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:30 pm

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) complaint has been filed against filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar for portraying children in an objectionable manner in his latest Marathi film, 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha.'

The complainant had also named Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat, as well as NH Studioz, as defendants in the case, as producers of the film.

According to a DNA India report, the case was filed under IPC Sections 292, 34, POCSO Section 14, and IT Act Sections 67, 67B. The Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha had earlier filed a complaint with the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court, alleging that Manjrekar violated sections 292 (sale of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the IPC, and the Women Prohibition Act's Indecent Representation.

Following the complaint, the actor spoke about it in an interview with Hindustan Times. He stated that he does not intend to proceed with the matter, but the producers will. He went on to say that he is not on the receiving end of anything.

In response to the complaint, he stated that the authorities had censored his film. He said, “we have a strict board, so if they didn’t find anything objectionable... It is an adult film. It is dark, so you need to watch it that way. So, I’m at a loss to answer your question.”

Previously another complaint was filed against Manjrekar for allegedly portraying women in an objectionable manner in the same film. Talking on the issue, the actor-filmmaker commented, “I’ve never tried (to sensationalise). I’ve never done that all my life. I’ve made more than 25 films, why should I feel the necessity (for it) now. This is a story that I liked years back. It’s written by a journalist and I felt it should be made into a film.”

The crime drama ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’ was released in theatres on January 14. The film depicts a young person's descent into the world of crime after witnessing their father's death, and it is based on a short story by writer Jayant Pawar.

