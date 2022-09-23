Parineeti Chopra: 'Growing Up, I Fantasised Being An Agent For My Country'

Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her next 'Code Name Tiranga', says growing up she fantasised being an agent for India and protecting it. The actress added that she used to carry a toy gun and pretended that she's the best agent in service of the country.



Parineeti said: "As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I'm thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema I'm doing my first full blown action film and I'm ecstatic about the reaction that I have been getting for Code Name Tiranga's teaser. It is hugely encouraging for someone who has never dabbled in this genre."



She adds, "The teaser is just a glimpse of what to expect from the trailer and my performance on screen. I have pushed myself and my body for this intensely physically challenging film but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it.



"I had always wanted to present myself in an entirely new way on screen with the action genre and I couldn't have found a better film to do the same because it has allowed me to express freely and show audiences what I can do when presented with an opportunity like this!"



She says, "Talking about firsts, I also play an agent for the first time on screen. Growing up, I fantasised being an agent for my country and protecting it with all my heart. I used to carry a toy gun and pretend that I'm the best agent in service of India. So, I'm also getting to fulfil my childhood dream in Code Name Tiranga."



"I felt the same rush that I felt as a debutant while prepping for the film and on the set every single day because of this. I'm really happy that people are loving our teaser and I hope that they love our trailer too!"



'Code Name Tiranga' will release in theatres on October 14.