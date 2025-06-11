The much-awaited trailer of Panchayat Season 4, was unveiled today, June 11. Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the new season promises to bring fresh challenges, familiar faces, and lots of humorous twists.
The series marks the return of the stellar ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.
Panchayat 4 release date
The series will premiere on Prime Video on June 24, 2025.
Panchayat 4 trailer
The trailer for Panchayat 4 gives us a glimpse of the frontrunners in the elections of Phulera—Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar). Both the teams are leaving no stone unturned to campaign for their respective candidates with rally songs, pledges, and slogans setting the mood. The upcoming season promises to be packed with humour, drama. So, get ready for the electrifying chaos of Phulera’s fiercest showdown.
The series has been produced by The Viral Fever, and is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.
Chandan Kumar, shared, "Writing Panchayat has been a journey of deep discovery and gratitude. What makes this series special is how each season unfolds organically—building naturally on the one before it while still leaving room for the journey to continue. Our effort remains to keep the narrative fresh, by introducing new characters and dynamics, while ensuring it stays true to the emotional rhythm of Phulera. The story evolves in a way that feels both grounded and engaging. With Season 4, the world of Panchayat takes on richer dimensions—through its wholesome narrative and evolving character relationships."
Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, said, "Portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters on screen today. Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists—making the narrative all the more compelling. The trailer offers a peek, but trust me – what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises."
Jitendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv ji, said, "Panchayat is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups, and viewing preferences. Its humour, charm, and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon, and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences. Working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming—there’s mutual trust and a shared love for storytelling that really shines through. This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera. The trailer gives a fun peek into the new dynamics at play, and I’m truly looking forward to how audiences respond to the next phase of this beloved journey."