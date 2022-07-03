Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

OTT Release Date Locked For Nani-Starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Ante Sundaraniki', Nani's most recent film also featuring Nazriya, will start streaming on Netflix from July 10. The film did not do well in the box office despite positive reviews.

undefined
Actor Nani in the film Ante Sundaraniki Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 11:21 pm

'Ante Sundaraniki', Nani's most recent film also featuring Nazriya, will start streaming on Netflix from July 10. The film did not do well in the box office despite positive reviews.

The streamer made the announcement on its official social media handles. "You are cordially invited to witness the wedding story of Sundar and Leela," it said. "Save the date! 'Ante Sundaraniki' is coming to Netflix on the 10th of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil."

A romantic comedy, 'Ante Sundaraniki' marks Malayalam and Tamil actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh's Telugu debut. The film, which is funded by Mythri Movie Makers, is directed by 'Brochevarevarura' and 'Mental Madhilo' director Vivek Athreya. Vivek Sagar is the movie's soundtrack composer.

Related stories

Despite Slow Box Office Performance, Nani Supports Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey', Feels They Did A Great Job

Nani: North-South Cinema Debate Is Stupid, We Are One Nation

Nani's 'Ante Sundaraniki' Trailer: Gives A Glimpse Into A Fun-Filled Ride For Audience

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nani Ante Sundaraniki Nazriya Nazim Telugu Film OTT Platforms Tollywood Actors Indian Cinema Nani (actor) Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal