Oscar Nominated Japanese Film 'Drive My Car' To Release Digitally In India On April 1

Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, 'Drive My Car' is described as “a haunting road movie travelling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace”. The Film will be available on the streaming platform MUBI.

A still from the film 'Drive My Car' Instagram

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 11:06 pm

From April 1, the highly acclaimed film 'Drive My Car' by Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi will be available to view exclusively on MUBI in India. It stars Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura and was co-written by Hamaguchi.

Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, 'Drive My Car' is described as “a haunting road movie travelling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace”.

The film follows Yusuke Kafuku (Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, who receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theatre festival in Hiroshima, two years after his wife’s unexpected death. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900.

"Drive My Car" had its world premiere in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won best screenplay. It has since been selected as Japan's official entry for best international feature film at the 94th Academy Awards, and has been nominated in three other categories -- best picture, director and adapted screenplay. 

The movie is also nominated for three BAFTA Film Awards — director, film not in English language and adapted screenplay.

[With Inputs From PTI]

