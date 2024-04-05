Art & Entertainment

Orry Talks About His Style, Describes It As ‘Unbothered And Unserious’

B-Town celebs’ bestie and social media sensation Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, not only makes news for partying with the bigwigs of tinseltown but also his fashion, which he defines as “unbothered, unserious and edgy”.

Advertisement

Instagram
Orry Photo: Instagram
info_icon

B-Town celebs’ bestie and social media sensation Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, not only makes news for partying with the bigwigs of tinseltown but also his fashion, which he defines as “unbothered, unserious and edgy”.

Defining his own style, Orry, who is currently flaunting blonde hair colour, told IANS: “Unbothered, Unserious and always effortless (but only in appearance) yet edgy and aesthetically depressed.”

He then shared some words of wisdom on fashion trends that Gen-Z set should be followed as “that’s what hip, hot and that’s what’s cool”.

Orry, 24, said: “I learnt at a young age… Only teenagers can decide what is cool and no one else. And so the trends Gen-Z set, are the trends to follow and abide by, that’s what hip that’s what’s hot and that’s what’s cool.”

Advertisement

He loves the “Zoomers” fashion because “it’s young, it stresses on one expressing their own true individuality without burden of who’s watching and commenting, it’s immune to criticism.”

Orry, who is setting up a meet and greet for his “friends, fans, minions and potential minions, on April 15, added: “I also love that Gen-Z fashion emphasises the importance of sustainability always, they know the importance of being eco-friendly and bringing the earth back to what it once was.”

Talking about who are the most stylish Gen-Z stars according to him, Orry replied “Vedang Raina and Tania Shroff”.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; 50% Govt Jobs For Women, MSP Law & More Big Promises Made