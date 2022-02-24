Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

On Sridevi Death Anniversary, Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Hate Another Year Added To Life Without You’

Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor paid tribute to their mother on the fourth anniversary of her death on Thursday.

On Sridevi Death Anniversary, Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Hate Another Year Added To Life Without You’
Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 2:31 pm

Legendary actress Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54. Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor paid tribute to their mother on social media on Thursday, the fourth anniversary of her death.

Hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. 

Related stories

From Mathhew Perry To Janhvi Kapoor, How Celebs Are Trying To Find Love On Raya Dating App

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

The veteran actor was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and shared daughters Janhvi and Khushi with him.

In an Instagram post, Kapoor shared a throwback photo of hers with Sridevi and penned an emotional note on how her life is incomplete without her mother.

"I've still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that's the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever," she captioned the post.

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi also paid a tribute to her mother by posting a picture from her childhood days with Sridevi on Instagram Stories.

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram storyKhushi Kapoor's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is reportedly in Chennai for the release of his latest production "Valimai", starring South superstar Ajith. The Tamil action-thriller opened in cinema halls on Thursday.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi Khushi Kapoor Boney Kapoor Bollywood Actress Actor/Actress Bollywood Death Anniversary India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': SC Dismisses Appeal Seeking Stay on Release of Alia Bhatt Starrer

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': SC Dismisses Appeal Seeking Stay on Release of Alia Bhatt Starrer

'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Vishal Kotian Reveals About Wedding Plans

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Rosie O’Donnell’s Video: 'Best To Google Before Making Public Apology'

Simbu To Replace Kamal Haasan In 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'

Big B's Recent Instagram Photo Is Giving Fitness Goals To Fans In The Middle Of The Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators