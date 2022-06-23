Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Olivia Cooke To Star In Horror Movie 'Breeders', Adam McKay To Produce

Actress Olivia Cooke is all set to play the lead role in 'Breeders', which is being produced by Adam McKay.

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 3:38 pm

English actress Olivia Cooke is set to the headline horror movie 'Breeders' which will mark the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Kelsey Bollig.

'Don't Look Up' director Adam McKay will produce the project that has been acquired by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Screenwriter Brian Steele has penned the script, which was based on his and McKay’s original idea.

The logline is being kept under wraps, but a source told the outlet that the movie is set as a "social horror-thriller" that is tonally in the vein of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan's 'Fresh' that landed on Hulu in March.

McKay will produce the project through his banner Hyperobject Industries along with Todd Schulman.

Bollig previously directed critically-acclaimed shorts films such as 'Asking for a Friend', 'The Fourth Wall' and 'Kickstart My Heart.'

Cooke, the star of movies such as 'Sound of Metal', 'Ready Player One', 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' and 'Thoroughbreds', currently features in the spy series 'Slow Horses' with Gary Oldman on Apple TV+. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Olivia Cooke (@livkatecooke)

She will next be seen on HBO’s ''House of the Dragon.'

[With Inputs from PTI]

