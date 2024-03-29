Art & Entertainment

OAFF Says ‘Bechaini’ Evokes ‘Feeling Of Childhood Love And Innocence’

Singer OAFF and actor Adarsh Gourav have collaborated for the new pop single titled ‘Bechaini’, which the music composer-producer says explores the feeling of falling in love for the first time, childhood innocence and nostalgia.

Adarsh Gourav, OAFF Photo: YouTube
Drawing from their previous collaboration on the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, wherein OAFF crafted the soundscape and featured Adarsh alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

'Bechaini' marks their first musical venture together.

OAFF said: “Adarsh and I first connected during ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, when I realised that he was deeply into music and an accomplished singer himself. We started chatting about making something together and ‘Bechaini’ happened as a result of discussing our childhood stories.

“‘Bechaini’ evokes the feeling of childhood love, and the innocence that comes with it. It’s produced in a very modern electronica way, which contrasts the nostalgic flavour of the melody and lyric," he added.

OAFF said that Adarsh is trained in classical music so he brings a beautiful Indianness in his singing.

He added: “I think that juxtaposed with the modern sounding Drum and Bass production really created something exciting for us.”

Talking more about this release, Adarsh said that ever since he heard the score and the tracks of the film 'Gehraiyaan', he was a fan of OAFF.

“I remember writing to him on Instagram around that time period, expressing my desire and as fate would have it, he made my favourite tracks from ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. We spoke and bonded over our mutual love for progressive rock and bands like Porcupine Tree and Karnivool.”

