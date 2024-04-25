Art & Entertainment

'Not A Morning Person’, Says Neha Dhupia, As She Turns On Her ‘Flight Mode’

Actress Neha Dhupia shared that she is "not a morning person", yet she switched on her "flight mode" as she is all set to travel.

Advertisement

Instagram
Neha Dhupia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Neha Dhupia shared that she is "not a morning person", yet she switched on her "flight mode" as she is all set to travel.

Neha took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself standing in the airport transport, holding a coffee mug in one hand and a pillow in the other.

The actress is seen wearing a classic white T-shirt paired with jeans and a luxurious Bottega Veneta fiery orange bag.

Nehas Story
Neha's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The mother-of-two looks stunning in her au naturel look and chose to keep her tresses open.

For the caption, Neha wrote: "Pillow (check emoji), Tea (check emoji), Flight mode (check emoji), Not a morning person (check emoji)."

Advertisement

The actress did not reveal what she was traveling for or where she was going in the Instagram story she shared.

Talking about her work, up next for Neha is an OTT show called 'Therapy Sherapy' with Gulshan Devaiah. She also has 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri and an international film titled 'Blue 52'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: AAP Announces Sunita Kejriwal To Hold Delhi Roadshows Amidst Husband's Arrest
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton