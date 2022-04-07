Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Noomi Rapace And Jonathan Banks To Lead The Cast Of 'Constellation'

Apple series, 'Constellation' has found its lead actors. Swedish actress Noomi Rapace and actor Johnathan Banks are all set to play the lead roles in the upcoming series.

Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:30 pm

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace and actor Jonathan Banks will be seen leading the upcoming series of Apple titled, ‘Constellation’. 

The series will be a psychological thriller written and produced by Peter Harness, said Apple in a statement. 

“Constellation” will star Rapace as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. 

"The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost," the official logline read.

The show will have nine episodes with the two set to be directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren. "Constellation" will be co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV.

David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta and Justin Thomson will serve as executive producers.

Rapace is best known for starring in the Swedish film trilogy “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest”.

She has also starred in films like “Prometheus”, “Bright” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows".

Banks found fame after playing Mike Ehrmantraut in critically-acclaimed series "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off show "Better Call Saul".

Inputs By PTI

