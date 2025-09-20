Nishaanchi box office collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap's is back to his familiar zone - the gangster drama genre, but this time with new faces in the lead. Nishaanchi, Kashyap's latest offering, is headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, with Vedika Pinto playing the female lead. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Monika Panwar round out the cast. It is an 80s-style masala drama that mixes crime, comedy, action, romance, and drama, making it a worthy masala entertainer. Though Nishaanchi opened to mostly positive reviews, it couldn't even earn Rs 50 lakh in India. Check out how much it earned.