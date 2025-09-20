Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap's Film Off To A (Very) Slow Start; Fails To Earn Even A Crore

Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap's film couldn't earn even Rs 50 lakh despite positive reviews.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Nishaanchi box office collection Day 1
Nishaanchi box office collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap's film is headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray Photo: YouTube
  • Nishaanchi released in theatres on September 19 with Jolly LLB 3

  • Anurag Kashyap's film failed to leave a mark at the box office on Day 1

  • It is headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, with Vedika Pinto playing the female lead. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Monika Panwar play pivotal roles

Nishaanchi box office collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap's is back to his familiar zone - the gangster drama genre, but this time with new faces in the lead. Nishaanchi, Kashyap's latest offering, is headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, with Vedika Pinto playing the female lead. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Monika Panwar round out the cast. It is an 80s-style masala drama that mixes crime, comedy, action, romance, and drama, making it a worthy masala entertainer. Though Nishaanchi opened to mostly positive reviews, it couldn't even earn Rs 50 lakh in India. Check out how much it earned.

Nishaanchi box office collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Kashyap's film opened in theatres at just Rs 25 lakh (as per early estimates). The film had an overall 7.18% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Morning shows had an occupancy rate of 4.19%, followed by 5.56% occupancy during the afternoon shows, and night shows witnessed the maximum footfall of 11.78%.

As the film has received positive reviews, the strong word-of-mouth might help in the collections on Saturday and Sunday. However, we can't deny that Nishaanchi will face stiff competition with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3, which had a great start. It earned Rs 12.50 crore on Friday.

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of the film reads, "The final takeaway for Nishaanchi is that even while Kashyap so desperately set out to carve a world distinct from Wasseypur, the DNA of his earlier films is unmistakable. The small-town feuds, borderline problematic stalking, paisa-wasool item songs, and over-the-top shootouts return like a familiar sensibility he cannot resist."

Nishaanchi is bankrolled by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. The screenplay is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap.

