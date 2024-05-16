Art & Entertainment

Nikhita Gandhi, Varun Jain's New Track 'Doriye' An Upbeat Youthful Romantic Number

The 'Raabta' singer Nikhita Gandhi, and 'Tere Vaaste' fame Varun Jain on Thursday unveiled their latest upbeat love song titled 'Doriye', which is a breathy ode to love and dance.

Nikhita Gandhi
Nikhita Gandhi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 'Raabta' singer Nikhita Gandhi, and 'Tere Vaaste' fame Varun Jain on Thursday unveiled their latest upbeat love song titled 'Doriye', which is a breathy ode to love and dance.

The song, which has vibrant energy and heartfelt lyrics, was composed by Varun and ADP and promises to enchant audiences with its soulful notes and irresistible charm.

The two minute, 54 seconds music video is fast-paced and youthful, starring internet sensation Lucky Dancer and Miss Universe India 2023 winner Shweta Sharda, and brings the narrative to life with electrifying dance sequences that capture the spirit of the song.

The song narrates the story of a young couple who convey their boundless love for each other, through some electric dance moves.

Talking about the song, Varun said: "I strongly believe upbeat love songs work like magic among the Indian audience, and 'Doriye' is the right song to make you groove while feeling the love. I hope listeners embrace it just like they did with my previous hit 'Tere Vaaste' and add it to their playlists."

Nikhita shared: "Recording 'Doriye' was such an exhilarating experience. I loved the composition when Varun made me hear it, and was so glad he wanted me on it! I love writing music with other singerr-songwriters and this is just the beginning of our collaborative journey together."

The song is out on the VYRL Originals YouTube channel.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy
  2. Jammu Records Season's Highest Temp At 40.2, Two Degrees Above Normal
  3. 'I Don't Trust Her...': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Outside Support' Remark
  4. Delhi Police Registers FIR In AAP MP Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case
  5. Dharwad’s Lok Sabha Elections & Muslim Voters
Entertainment News
  1. Sharib Hashmi Unveils 'Malhar' Poster And Announces Its May 31 Release Date
  2. 'Jamnapaar' Revolves Around Self-Discovery Of Ritvik Sahore's Character As He Moves Up
  3. Centred Around Underage Marriages, 'Tale of Rising Rani’ Presented At Cannes Marketplace
  4. If You Give Me Right Roles And Right Directors, I Can Do Magic: Sonakshi Sinha
  5. Cannes 2024: ‘Wild Diamond’ Has A Star-Studded Red Carpet At The Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Schedule, Live Streaming, Will Rafael Nadal Play? Has Sumit Nagal Qualified? - All You Need To Know
  2. IPL 2024: SRH Qualify For Playoffs After Match Against GT Abandoned Due To Rain
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  4. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify For Playoffs - As It Happened
  5. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings And More
World News
  1. Xi, Putin Hint At Political Settlement To End Ukraine War; Warn US Against Hindering Close China-Russia Ties
  2. Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico
  3. Amid Unrest In PoK, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Sets Up Committee To Find Solution To Issues Faced By Locals
  4. 10 Pakistani Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Jail In Sri Lanka
  5. Ukraine Says It Has Checked Russia's Offensive In A Key Town, But Moscow Says It Will Keep Pushing
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup