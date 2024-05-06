Art & Entertainment

Nia Sharma's Unique Woes: Can’t Decide Whether To Leave Bed After 15 Hours Of Sleep!

Actress Nia Sharma is having difficulty getting out of bed despite having a beauty sleep of almost 15 hours.

Advertisement

Instagram
Nia Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Nia Sharma is having difficulty getting out of bed despite having a beauty sleep of almost 15 hours.

Nia took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of herself in bed.

The actress is lying down on her stomach, with only half of her face visible, sporting pink pyjamas.

Nias Story
Nia's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She captioned it: “Waking up after 15 hours of sleep and still deciding whether to leave (the) bed.”

Nia, who made her debut on the small screen with 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha', is gearing up for her return with 'Suhaagan Chudail', a supernatural thriller, a genre the actress is familiar with. She was previously seen as a shape-shifting serpent in the show ‘Naagin’.

Advertisement

The actress has also worked on reality TV with shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain