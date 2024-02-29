Art & Entertainment

NCT Member Jaehyun, Actor Lee Chae Min In Talks To Lead Drama 'I Trust You'

Member of K-pop group NCT Jaehyun and actor Lee Chae Min are in talks to lead a new drama titled 'I Trust You'.

IANS
February 29, 2024

Lee Chae Min, NCT's Jaehyun Photo: Instagram
The two will be seen starring together, reported allkpop.com. As per the reports, 'I Trust You' revolves around a school bully and a school bullying victim who begin living under the same roof.

Lee Chae Min has been offered the role of Yang Seo Joon, having a rich family background, handsome looks, and a calculative brain. Unable to empathise with others, Seo Joon's main target and sandbag is Seo Il Nam, played by Jaehyun.

Jaehyun’s Seo Il Nam, is a school bullying victim from a poor background who must learn to overcome his fears and fight for himself.

Filming for 'I Trust You' is set to begin in the first half of this year.

