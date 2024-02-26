NCB Calls Tamil Film Producer As ‘Mastermind’ Behind A Drug Racket; Producer Absconding

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug racket. They’ve done so with the help of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. After the bust, it has been found out that a Chennai based film producer has his hands deep into this racket. The Tamil film producer is allegedly the mastermind behind the entire drug racket.
The NCB has not given out the name of anyone yet. “We have identified a person of interest, who is a producer of Tamil films. Probably he is the mastermind of the drug racket and is currently on the run. Efforts are being made to nab him so that source of pseudoephedrine can be ascertained,” a top NCB official told TNIE.
It is being said that the accused has till now produced 4 Tamil films. His next film is all set to release in March.
In this operation the authorities have arrested 3 people till now. It has found out that all of them are natives of Tamil Nadu. Around 50 kgs of narcotics-manufacturing chemicals were seized from these individuals. All of that was being sent out to countries like Australia and New Zealand. The criminals tried to conceal these products in food powder and desiccated coconut.
Authorities also opened up about how the information for this was received from New Zealand customs and also the Australian police. They had been informed that large quantities of pseudoephedrine were to come to their countries. That’s when they alerted the Indian authorities, who were quick to take action as they were already in the process of nabbing the criminals.
There are many names that are floating around as to who this popular film producer is. However, until the person is caught, the authorities will also not open up about his name and details. So, let’s wait and watch when they’re able to nab the person accused and bring him to justice.