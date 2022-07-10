Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Nagarjuna Nails It As 'The Killing Machine' In 'The Ghost' Teaser

Actor Nagarjuna's upcoming movie 'The Ghost' will release in theatres on October 5.

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 10:43 am

The makers of actor Nagarjuna's next film 'The Ghost' on Saturday released a teaser titled 'The Killing Machine' on their social media handles. Along with the teaser, the release date for 'The Ghost' has also been announced.

"Hold ON to your breath! Presenting the Vicious #KILLINGMACHINE #TheGHOST arrives with breathtaking ACTION in theatres from October 5," the makers wrote, as they shared Nagarjuna's teaser from 'The Ghost'.

'The Ghost' will hit the theatres worldwide on October 5.

When a highly-trained, exceedingly lethal agent gets angry, he transforms into an unstoppable 'Killing Machine'. The makers of 'The Ghost' have introduced Nagarjuna's part in the film using this subject as the foundation.

In the teaser, the background score sounds exciting, while Nagarjuna looks badass.

Sonal Chauhan will be seen in the film opposite Nagarjuna, playing the role of an Interpol officer. Praveen Sattaru is producing the film as a high-intensity action thriller with all the commercial components. The film's other main cast members are Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran.

Directed by 'Garuda Vega' fame Praveen Sattaru, 'The Ghost' is bankrolled under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP, Northstar Entertainment.

[With Inputs From IANS]

