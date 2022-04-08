Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Nagarjuna Starrer 'The Ghost' Commences New Shoot Schedule In Ooty

Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' movie team recently wrapped the lengthy shoot in Dubai. Now the team has moved on to the next leg of shooting in Ooty.

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 6:02 pm

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s high end action movie ‘The Ghost’ is much awaited by the fans. Director Praveen Sattaru is known for unique concepts and presentation of heroes in new avatars and he is doing the same with Nagarjuna for ‘The Ghost’. 

Recently, the movie completed its lengthy shoot schedule in Dubai. The leading lady, Sonal Chauhan was also a part of that shoot. Both the leads, Nagarjuna and Chauhan will be seen playing the roles of Interpol agents. 

Now, the movie’s next shoot schedule is commencing in Ooty, as announced by the director Praveen Sattaru. 

Other prominent roles will be played by actors Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran. The film will be jointly produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment. 

Cinematography is being handled by Mukesh G while Brahma Kadali is the art director. Stunts are directed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. 

