My Whole: 'Ek Villain Returns' Actor Tara Sutaria' Birthday Post For Aadar Jain

Actor Tara Sutaria, who is currently seen in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham starrer ' Ek Villain Returns', took to her Instagram account to wish her boyfriend Aadar Jain on his birthday on Friday. She referred him as her ‘whole world’ and also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

Tara had also confirmed her relationship with Aadar, who is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain and grandson of Raj Kapoor, with an Instagram post on his birthday in 2020. Sharing a picture of them together, she had written, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!" and he had reacted by writing "I love you" in the comments section.

Apart from Tara, Aadar also received birthday wishes from several members of the Kapoor family. His brother Armaan Jain shared a series of childhood pictures with him and wrote, “Happy birthday naanoo…keep smiling like this always….and more than anything wish us both ‘activities under one roof’ forever. Love you.” Kareena Kapoor also wished her cousin by sharing a black and white picture of him on her Instagram Stories, which she captioned, “Happy birthday to my handsome brother. Love you.”

Just like the majority of Kapoor kids, Aadar too tried his hands at acting by making his acting debut with Yash Raj Film's 'Qaidi Band' in 2017. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film 'Hello Charlie' in April 2021. Tara's latest release was