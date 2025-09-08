MTV VMA 2025 Winners Full List: Lady Gaga Dominates With Four Wins; Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter Shine In VMA Awards

MTV VMAs 2025: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter won big at the MTV Video Music Awards. Here's the full list of winners.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
MTV VMAs 2025 winners
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter at MTV VMAs 2025 Photo: AP
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was held at UBS Arena in New York on Sunday (September 7) night, with artists including Lady Gaga, Rosé, Ariana Grande, and Mariah Carey taking home top honours at the star-studded award night. The show, hosted by LL Cool J for the second year in a row, saw performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Sombr, Tate McRae, Post Malone and more. Who took the maximum trophies at the prestigious MTV VMA Award 2025? Have a look at the list.

Lady Gaga picked up four prizes out of her 12 nominations, including artist of the year, best art direction, best direction, and best collaboration for Die With a Smile alongside Bruno Mars. Ariana Grande took home the Video of the Year trophy, prize for Best Pop for Brighter Days Ahead as well as best pop. Sabrina Carpenter also clinched three trophies: pop artist, album for Short n’ Sweet and best visual effects for Manchild.

MTV VMAs 2025 Full Winners List

Video of the year

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Artist of the year

Lady Gaga

Song of the year

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT

Best new artist

Alex Warren

Best pop artist

Sabrina Carpenter

MTV push performance of the year

January 2025 – KATSEYE – Touch

Best collaboration

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best pop

Ariana Grande Brighter Days Ahead

Best hip-hop

Doechii – Anxiety

Best R&B

Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

Best alternative

sombr – Back to Friends

Best rock

Coldplay – All My Love

Best Latin

Shakira – Soltera

Best K-pop

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – Born Again
Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”
ROSÉ – “toxic till the end”

Best Afrobeats

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Best country

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Best album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Best long-form video

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Video for good


Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best direction
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Best art direction
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Best cinematography


Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Best editing


WINNER: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching “(From F1 The Movie)

Best choreography

WINNER: Doechii – “Anxiety”

Best visual effects
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Song of the summer



WINNER: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”

Best group
WINNER: BLACKPINK

