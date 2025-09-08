Lady Gaga picked up four prizes out of her 12 nominations, including artist of the year, best art direction, best direction, and best collaboration for Die With a Smile alongside Bruno Mars. Ariana Grande took home the Video of the Year trophy, prize for Best Pop for Brighter Days Ahead as well as best pop. Sabrina Carpenter also clinched three trophies: pop artist, album for Short n’ Sweet and best visual effects for Manchild.