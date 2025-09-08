The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was held at UBS Arena in New York on Sunday (September 7) night, with artists including Lady Gaga, Rosé, Ariana Grande, and Mariah Carey taking home top honours at the star-studded award night. The show, hosted by LL Cool J for the second year in a row, saw performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Sombr, Tate McRae, Post Malone and more. Who took the maximum trophies at the prestigious MTV VMA Award 2025? Have a look at the list.
Lady Gaga picked up four prizes out of her 12 nominations, including artist of the year, best art direction, best direction, and best collaboration for Die With a Smile alongside Bruno Mars. Ariana Grande took home the Video of the Year trophy, prize for Best Pop for Brighter Days Ahead as well as best pop. Sabrina Carpenter also clinched three trophies: pop artist, album for Short n’ Sweet and best visual effects for Manchild.
MTV VMAs 2025 Full Winners List
Video of the year
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Artist of the year
Lady Gaga
Song of the year
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT
Best new artist
Alex Warren
Best pop artist
Sabrina Carpenter
MTV push performance of the year
January 2025 – KATSEYE – Touch
Best collaboration
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best pop
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Best hip-hop
Doechii – Anxiety
Best R&B
Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
Best alternative
sombr – Back to Friends
Best rock
Coldplay – All My Love
Best Latin
Shakira – Soltera
Best K-pop
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – Born Again
Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”
ROSÉ – “toxic till the end”
Best Afrobeats
Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Best country
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
Best album
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Best long-form video
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Video for good
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best direction
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Best art direction
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Best cinematography
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Best editing
WINNER: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching “(From F1 The Movie)
Best choreography
WINNER: Doechii – “Anxiety”
Song of the summer
WINNER: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”
Best group
WINNER: BLACKPINK