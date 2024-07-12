Movie Review

'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, 'Pill' is now streaming on JioCinema. Is this drama worth watching or you can choose to skip it? Read the full review to find out.

Riteish Deshmukh in 'Pill' Photo: JioCinema
Like many other actors in the industry, Riteish Deshmukh is all geared up to make his OTT debut. The actor was last seen in ‘Mister Mummy’ which failed to resonate with the audience. After a hiatus of two years, he will be seen playing the role of Dr Prakash Chauhan, Deputy Medicine Controller, in this drama which has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The trailer had become the talk of the town as the web series deals with a scary problem in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The eight-episode show has now been released on JioCinema. In case you are planning to start your weekend binge by watching this intense drama, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Pill’.

‘Pill’: Story

The story opens with a group of individuals paying hospitals to forge numbers for a drug trial. They bribe individuals all across the country, including the medicine body, and get their drugs out in the market. However, suspicions arise when Gursimrat Kaur (played by Anshul Chauhan) arrives at Forever Cure Pharma’s lab to conduct an inspection. Her team is not allowed to enter the premises. But when they finally make their way in, a man runs away with a file and throws it in the gutter.

The file makes its way to a dumping yard where it is spotted by a budding journalist, Noor Khan (played by Akshat Chauhan). Noor goes to every doctor to understand what the information in the file means because he believes he has found a goldmine that will take him out of his boring job as an entertainment photojournalist. News spreads like wildfire and he is attacked. The matter reaches Dr Prakash Chauhan (played by Riteish Deshmukh), Deputy Medicine Controller, who decides to take matters into his own hands. He conducts lab tests and finds how the medicines are below par. He takes it upon himself to fight the pharmaceutical industry and all the intermediaries involved in this scam.

‘Pill’: Performances

It is honestly refreshing to see Riteish Deshmukh back on the screen after a long time. This role is somber and measured, which is a stark departure from the comic roles that he is majorly known for. All in all, Deshmukh has delivered an earnest performance. His calculated body language speaks volumes. However, you can notice that he fumbles with the accent in certain places, but where he finally manages to redeem himself when he delivers the monologue. His hard work is evident, and you can only praise him for making an effort.

As Noor Khan, Akshat Chauhan is a delight to look at on the screen. He plays the role of a budding journalist who is always put down by his boss. The urgency, determination, and honesty of his character shine through in his performance. His energy is infectious, and he perfectly complements Deshmukh’s somber persona.

Pawan Malhotra is the perfect antagonist. The maliciousness and shrewdness of Brahma Gill has been brought to life with utmost precision by the actor. His screen presence is menacing, and you can feel that something sinister is about to take place whenever he takes center stage. He embodies the qualities of a calculated villain in this role.

Anshul Chauhan as Gursimrat Kaur, in my opinion, is the star of the show. Her authority and eagerness translate well on the screen. She is effortless in her performance, and it only makes you want to see her in similar substantial roles in the future. She is the dark horse of the series. She manages to surprise you with her effortlessness. She is confident and perfectly holds her ground when she is with the other actors in the series.

‘Pill’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

This series comes at a time when multiple reports of negligence from pharmaceutical companies have come to the forefront. ‘Pill’ has taken an important issue to highlight, and the makers deserve to be praised for choosing a topic that has hardly been explored in depth. The plot is promising, and it will keep you hooked. The dialogues are penned well by the writers, and they will leave you thinking. But, sometimes, the dialogues tend to come across as preachy and that leaves a sour taste in your mouth.

With eight episodes, the web series explores a lot. The show has quite a lot of characters and it can get confusing for the audience to see so many plotlines unfolding simultaneously in one episode. What works is how every episode ends on a cliffhanger which seamlessly blends into the next episode. But the pacing of the show is a problem. It is only in the fifth episode that we get to know that Deshmukh’s character is taking the case to court. The slow pacing, on the one hand, gives the makers a lot of time to explore and let a scene simmer before they solve it. But at the same time, it leaves the audience restless.

The show uses good ambient sound which propels the narrative forward without weighing down the plot. ‘Pill’ is a slow burn, but the camera and the lighting need to be worked on in certain places. Some shots feel out of place and the colour correction, overall, needs a little more polishing.

Snapshots From 'PILL' Trailer - Instagram
‘PILL’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series Exposes The Dark Underbelly Of The Pharma Industry

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

‘Pill’: Cast & Crew

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, Mahim Joshie

Writer: Raj Kumar Gupta, Parveez Shaikh, Jaideep Yadav, Anagh Mukherjee

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Malhotra, Akshat Chauhan, Anshul Chauhan

Available On: JioCinema

Duration: 8 episodes (35-60 minutes each approximately)

Languages: Hindi

‘Pill’: Can Kids Watch It?

Yes, with parental guidance.

Outlook’s Verdict

‘Pill’ isn’t perfect – it has its fair share of shortcomings and wins. The show has picked up an important topic to talk about. What would have worked for the show is if the pacing was even from the first episode itself. Additionally, if the preachy dialogues were brought down just a notch lower, the show would have been gritty and intense rather than plain surface level. While we are at it, it would have been much nicer if Deshmukh wasn’t made to put on a different accent. The show makes for a good weekend binge. I am going with 2.5 stars.  

