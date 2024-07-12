'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts

With eight episodes, the web series explores a lot. The show has quite a lot of characters and it can get confusing for the audience to see so many plotlines unfolding simultaneously in one episode. What works is how every episode ends on a cliffhanger which seamlessly blends into the next episode. But the pacing of the show is a problem. It is only in the fifth episode that we get to know that Deshmukh’s character is taking the case to court. The slow pacing, on the one hand, gives the makers a lot of time to explore and let a scene simmer before they solve it. But at the same time, it leaves the audience restless.