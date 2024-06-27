‘PILL’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series Exposes The Dark Underbelly Of The Pharma Industry

Talking about his debut series, Riteish Deshmukh said in a statement, “It’s exciting to venture into the world of digital streaming. When you're entrusted with a compelling story like Pill, there's a huge responsibility to do justice to it. It's intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts our daily lives and well-being. Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening. Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honour. Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience.”