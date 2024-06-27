‘PILL’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series Exposes The Dark Underbelly Of The Pharma Industry

Riteish Deshmukh-led human drama series, ‘PILL’, is all set for its premiere on JioCinema on July 12. After a gripping motion poster, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the series, which unravels the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, PILL also stars Pavan Malhotra in a pivotal role.
The trailer starts with introducing Prakash Chauhan, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who digs deep into the Indian pharmaceutical world to find the truth about the process through which a pill reaches an individual. It highlights the workings of powerful pharma industrialists, corrupt doctors, medical representatives and compromised drug regulators, politicians, and even whistleblowers. Through the course of the trailer, Prakash faces-off the manipulative CEO of a pharma company, played by Pavan Malhotra, with an aim to expose the powerful nexus that puts profits before patients. The compelling drama focuses on the clash of good vs. evil, and how Prakash’s quest to truth raises hope for the common man to be more aware when everyone is at a mercy of medicines and vaccines.
Watch the trailer here:
Talking about his debut series, Riteish Deshmukh said in a statement, “It’s exciting to venture into the world of digital streaming. When you're entrusted with a compelling story like Pill, there's a huge responsibility to do justice to it. It's intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts our daily lives and well-being. Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening. Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honour. Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience.”
Raj Kumar Gupta added, “Celluloid has always been my medium of expression as I’ve made films across genres to bring different stories to my audiences. And now, I am looking forward to experimenting with the long format on OTT. A story like ‘Pill’ needed to be told through a longer format and I am glad to be collaborating with JioCinema to tell this story. It has been a great experience working with Riteish, Ronnie, and the entire team on this one. We all are looking forward to bringing this story to audiences.”
Gear up to witness the earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry, with ‘PILL’ premiering on July 12.